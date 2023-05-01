Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter

The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.

The move comes after the team failed to make the playoffs, finishing the regular season with a 37-28-17 record.

The team confirmed the news on Monday morning.

"On behalf of ownership and all Calgary Flames fans, we want to thank Darryl for his cumulative years of service to the Calgary Flames and to the community at large," said CSEC president and CEO, John Bean, in a statement.

This was Sutter's second time coaching the Flames.

He's the latest name to have left the team recently, following general manager Brad Treliving's departure was announced in mid-April.

During a media conference on April 17, Maloney said Treliving left the Flames "for his reasons."

Don Maloney is serving as interim general manager until a replacement can be found.

'A NEW VOICE'

On Monday, Maloney said Sutter's departure came as the result of a review of the season.

That includes interviewing players, coaches and other staff with the Calgary Flames.

"It became clear to me that we needed a new voice to guide us forward," he said. "Darryl is a good coach and an experienced coach, one of the finest we've had behind the bench and doing the best job he could do."

However, Maloney said without the winning, removing Sutter from his duties "was the best way to proceed."

With Sutter's departure occurring so soon after Treliving resigning his position, some media questioned if the two circumstances were connected.

Maloney said they weren't.

"It had nothing to do with the other. Brad decided – we had a mutual parting of ways," he said. "He's a good man, he'll find a job when he wants to get back into hockey."

There are no details about who the Flames could be considering as a replacement, but Maloney says once they've found a replacement for Treliving as general manager, the search will be "full steam ahead."

"You hire a GM who hires a coach and coaching staff," he said. "We have lots of time, it's May 1, we're not dropping the puck anytime soon."

Maloney says he "has some names together" but isn't ready to share anything more just yet.

"The first step is to get a manager – the manager has the vision, how we need to play to be a champion. And then it comes down to finding a coach that fits that vision."