Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm named finalist for Selke Trophy
Staff
The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm is one of three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy.
The annual honour is presented to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.
Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov and Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron are the other finalists.
Lindholm posted a plus-61 rating in 82 games and led all Calgary forwards in blocked shots and takeaways.
The winners of the NHL Awards will be revealed later in the post-season.
The three finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy will be unveiled Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2022.
-
20-year-old pleads guilty to killing dog in Chatham, Ont. shooting last yearA guilty plea to killing a dog was entered in a Chatham courtroom on Tuesday, following what police called a targeted shooting last January.
-
Many Canadians feel gun violence getting worse in their communities: pollMany Canadians say gun violence is increasing in the communities they live in, with residents in major cities and the country's largest provinces mostly reporting such views, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Winnipeggers rally to save West Kildonan LibraryA group of Winnipeggers were outside the West Kildonan Library on Tuesday to rally against the city’s proposed plan to move the library to the Garden City Shopping Centre.
-
Hunter's wife testifies she warned husband not to drink and drive the night he diedA hunter's wife has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or get in a fight the night he and his uncle were shot to death on a rural Alberta road.
-
Busiest stretch of Banff Avenue closed to vehicles for the summerThe Town of Banff has closed a two-block stretch of Banff Avenue, as well as a section of Caribou Street, to create a pedestrian-friendly area until Oct. 10.
-
G1 driver 3 times legal limit among 15 impaired drivers caught last weekendOttawa police say officers nabbed 15 impaired drivers over the weekend, including a suspended G1 driver who had three times the legal alcohol limit.
-
-
Labour and delivery services resume at Truro hospital following floodLabour and delivery services have resumed at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S.
-
Man rescues distressed pup from hot carA woman accused of leaving her puppy in a hot car in Bradford has been charged under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.