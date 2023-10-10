Calgary Flames Foundation phasing in 50/50 program additions this season

The next time you catch a Flames game, maybe you'll want to pick up tickets for the 50/50 raffle?

You could grab the Iginla Special. That's 12 tickets for $12.

Or the Conroy Special. That's 100 tickets for $24.

And if you've got $100 burning a hole in your pocket, you could trade that for 700 tickets.

These new ticket price points were introduced in the pre-season.

At some Tuesday night games, you'll be trying your luck for 60/40 rather than 50/50, starting on Oct. 24.

"The raffle program is critically important to the Calgary Flames Foundation. Funds raised through the 50/50 program turn into registration fees for low-income families, nights at the Rotary Flames House and much more," said Candice Goudie, Calgary Flames Foundation executive director.

Also promised in a release issued on Tuesday: "Early Bird Prizing all season long for every home and away game. This includes one prize per hour on select Tuesday night games through the regular season."

More information is available at 5050Flames.com.