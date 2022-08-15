Calgary Flames hiring organist after Willy Joosen's passing

For the first time in decades, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) is looking to hire a new organist for Flames games.

The position was held by Willy Joosen for 34 years, but the long-time organist passed away earlier this year.

Now, CSEC is looking to hire someone new to hype up the crowd not only at Calgary Flames home games but at Calgary Wranglers home games too.

The new organist will be responsible for playing popular music, crowd chants and the American and Canadian national anthems.

CSEC says the ideal candidate has to have a flexible schedule that will allow them to work evenings and weekends, experience performing for a large crowd, the ability to work well under pressure and a working knowledge of hockey.

If you're interested in applying, you can view the job posting online.

CSEC says the position will remain open "until suitable candidates are found."