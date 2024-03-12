Calgary Flames list goalie Markstrom day-to-day with lower-body injury, recall Wolf
The Calgary Flames have listed goaltender Jacob Markstrom as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
In a corresponding move, the Flames recalled goalie Dustin Wolf from the team's American Hockey League affiliate Calgary Wranglers.
Markstrom last played on Saturday in a 5-1 loss to NHL-best Florida. Dan Vladar started in goal on Sunday in Calgary's 7-2 loss to Carolina.
The 34-year-old is 22-17-2 in 41 starts this season, boasting a 2.68 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
The 22-year-old Wolf has split time between the Flames and the Wranglers. He's 1-3-1 across six NHL games with a 3.91 GAA and a .878 save percentage this season.
Calgary hosts Colorado Tuesday night in the first of a four-game homestand.
--
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 12, 2024.
-
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme CourtA handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Skiing and golfing, oh my! Mild weather treating the Ottawa Valley this MarchIt's a sight usually reserved for Canada's Rocky Mountain region — residents skiing in the morning and golfing in the afternoon. But that was the reality in Calabogie on Tuesday.
-
Calgary to consider creating bylaw to protect trees on private landCalgary is looking at crafting a bylaw to try and preserve the city's tree canopy and it could include rules to prevent cutting down trees on private land.
-
Vancouver Island woman wins $18M Lotto Max jackpotSharon Fraser was sitting at the breakfast table on the boat she lives on when she checked her lottery ticket, and found out she had won big.
-
Haitians in Winnipeg concerned as unrest spirals out of control in HaitiDeep political polarization in Haiti is raising concerns among Haitians in Winnipeg.
-
-
Films about Indigenous influences, declawing cats among Hot Docs world premieresA documentary about the ways Indigenous people have shaped modern western culture and a closer look at the controversial practice of declawing cats are among the films headed to this year's Hot Docs festival.
-
Convicted cybercriminal from Bradford, Ont., sentenced for global ransomware schemeConvicted cybercriminal Mikhail Vasiliev has been sentenced to nearly four years in jail after pleading guilty last month to eight counts of cyber extortion, mischief and weapons charges.
-
Another vehicle robbed at gunpoint in KitchenerPolice are investigating another armed carjacking in Waterloo Region, the seventh incident reported in just the last three months.