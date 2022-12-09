Calgary Flames recall forward Radim Zohorna from Wranglers
The Calgary Flames dipped into their AHL farm team again Friday, recalling centre Radim Zohorna.
Zohorna has scored five goals and added 11 assists in the first 20 games of the AHL season for the Wranglers.
Adding another Z to the C-of-Red.
All the best with the @nhlflames Radim! pic.twitter.com/og2Q40F6Ca
His recall comes a day after the Flames recalled Matthew Phillips, who was named the AHL Player of the Month for November.
The Flames also announced that forward Kevin Rooney has been assigned to the Wranglers.
The Flames are in Columbus, where they take on the Blue Jackets Friday night. It will be their first time playing against Johnny Gaudreau, who left the Flames to join the Blue Jackets.
Game time is 5 p.m. Calgary time.
A look at the other side!
Hear from Johnny Gaudreau, Brad Larsen, and Erik Gudbranson ahead of tonight's game in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/AT8BrBqGNk
-
Regina apartment blaze leaves 1 in hospital: Regina fireMembers of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire on Friday that left one person in hospital.
-
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup quarterfinal victory over PortugalEcstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team's historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup.
-
King Charles visits Wrexham AFC, the soccer club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenneyKing Charles and the Queen Consort visited Wrexham AFC on Friday, the soccer club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 69 months in prison on fraud chargeA Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, in the latest legal challenge against the pro-democracy tycoon.
-
Carra charged with mischief in relation to April road rage incidentEdmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to a road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.
-
'One of those gosh darn decisions': $50M ask for Valley Zoo upgrades slashed in half by councilThe Edmonton Valley Zoo will receive only half of the requested money from city council to renew existing infrastructure and meet licensing requirements.
-
As much as 25 cm of snow forecast for Whistler North, freezing rain possible in Fraser ValleySnowfall and wind warnings are in place for East Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and Whistler, as the region deals with heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds.
-
Sudbury-area dog becomes TikTok star in her new roleA Sudbury-area dog has gone viral in her new role as big sister. Her parents trained 'Lucy' to help and involve her as they raise new born baby twin girls.
-
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Markets holds final market of the seasonThe Downtown Windsor Farmers Market has officially come to an end for the year.