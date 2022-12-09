Calgary Flames recall forward Radim Zohorna from Wranglers

The Calgary Flames dipped into their AHL farm team again Friday, recalling centre Radim Zohorna.

Zohorna has scored five goals and added 11 assists in the first 20 games of the AHL season for the Wranglers.

His recall comes a day after the Flames recalled Matthew Phillips, who was named the AHL Player of the Month for November.

The Flames also announced that forward Kevin Rooney has been assigned to the Wranglers.

The Flames are in Columbus, where they take on the Blue Jackets Friday night. It will be their first time playing against Johnny Gaudreau, who left the Flames to join the Blue Jackets.

Game time is 5 p.m. Calgary time.

