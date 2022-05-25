Calgary Flames RED Lot party returns for Game 5 on Thursday

The Calgary Flames RED Lot Community Viewing Party is returning for Game 5 on Thursday at Stampede Park.

Tickets will once again be free and available starting at 9 a.m. Thursday through Ticketmaster. Tickets have previously sold out in minutes. The RED Lot will open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, two hours before game time.

Fans can secure two tickets each, and tickets are non-transferrable. Capacity at the Red Lot Community Viewing Party is 5,000 and space is subject to availability.

Those without tickets are asked not to attend.

The Calgary Flames trail the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff matchup, with the Oilers winning Game 4 in Edmonton on Tuesday.