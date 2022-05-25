Calgary Flames RED Lot party returns for Game 5 on Thursday
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
The Calgary Flames RED Lot Community Viewing Party is returning for Game 5 on Thursday at Stampede Park.
Tickets will once again be free and available starting at 9 a.m. Thursday through Ticketmaster. Tickets have previously sold out in minutes. The RED Lot will open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, two hours before game time.
Fans can secure two tickets each, and tickets are non-transferrable. Capacity at the Red Lot Community Viewing Party is 5,000 and space is subject to availability.
Those without tickets are asked not to attend.
The Calgary Flames trail the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff matchup, with the Oilers winning Game 4 in Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
Addiction treatment program doubles in size, new locationMission Services of London has unveiled the expanded Quintin Warner House addiction treatment program.
-
Northern campgrounds expect busy summerCampgrounds in the northeast and around the province are looking forward to a summer camping season largely free of COVID restrictions.
-
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assaultBritain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
-
AltaGas selling Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities for $1.025BAltaGas Ltd. says it has signed a deal to sell its Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $1.025 billion.
-
Heart attack survivors meet with first responders who saved their livesThe Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) will host its 8th Annual Cardiac Arrest Survivor Day celebration on Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta to announce new steps to ease pressure on ambulance servicesThe Alberta government will reveal how it plans to ease pressure on emergency medical services in the province.
-
NDP signs defaced in London North CentreSome NDP campaign signs in London North Centre have been defaced.
-
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 1,005, ICU admissions at 154Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,005 hospitalizations and 154 ICU admissions linked to COVID-19.