Calgary Flames sign college free agent centre Sam Morton

The Calgary Flames have signed college free agent Sam Morton to a one-year contract.

The deal for the 2024-25 season is US$950,000, the Flames announced Monday.

The 24-year-old from Lafayette, Colo., will join Calgary's American Hockey League affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, on an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of this season.

Morton was named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) player of the year with a conference-leading 24 goals and 10 assists in 37 games for Minnesota State.

His nine power-play goals tied for eighth in NCAA Division 1 men's hockey.

The six-foot, 185-pound centre compiled a career 47 goals and 42 assists in 144 games for Minnesota State.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.