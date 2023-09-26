Calgary Flames whittle training camp roster down to 55

As the team moves closer to the 2023-24 season, the Calgary Flames organization announced on Tuesday several moves within its training camp roster.

Jaden Lipinski will head to the WHL's Vancouver Giants.

And the following have been let go from amateur tryout:

Centre Oliver Peer;

Centre Nathan Pilling;

Centre Oliver Tulk;

Defenceman Tyson Galloway;

Defenceman Donovan McCoy;

Defenceman Charles Cote;

Defenceman Quinn Mantei; and

Goaltender Jari Kykkanen.

On Tuesday, the organization said the Flames have whittled their training camp roster down to 31 forwards, 18 defencemen and six goalies.