Calgary flight to Mazatlán cancelled amid ongoing violence in western Mexico

At least one flight from Calgary to Mazatlán, Mexico, has been cancelled amid ongoing violence in the region following the arrest of drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán López.

López, the son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, was captured by police on Thursday.

Violence in Sinaloa State, where Mazatlán is located, erupted shortly after the high-profile arrest, prompting Canada’s federal government to issue a travel advisory for Mexico urging a "high degree of caution."

In addition to Mazatlán, the advisory warned violence was particularly active in Culiacán, Los Mochis and Guasave.

"There are burning cars, exchanges of fire and threat to essential infrastructure, including airports," it said.

SUNWING CANCELS FLIGHTS

On Friday, Sunwing flight 569 from Calgary to Mazatlán was scheduled for takeoff at 12:35 p.m., postponed to depart at 3:35 p.m. and then cancelled altogether.

A statement from Sunwing said the airline had canceled all of Friday's southbound departures to Mazatlán out of an abundance of caution.

"This affects departures from Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna and Vancouver," said Sunwing.

The company says impacted customers with cancelled southbound departures will receive a full refund to their original form of payment.

"No action is required from customers and refunds will be processed within 30 days."

Customers who would prefer to make a one-time change to their travel date or destination can do so before Jan. 10 by contacting their travel agent or the Sunwing Sales Centre at 1-877-786-9464.

"If no changes are reflected on customers’ bookings by January 10, 2023, the booking will be automatically cancelled and a refund issued, with no action required from customers.

"For all other scheduled travel from Canadian airports up to and including January 10, 2023, customers can make a one time change to their travel date or destination at applicable system rates, should they so choose, by contacting their travel agent or the Sunwing sales centre."

WESTJET

In a statement sent to CTV News, WestJet said it is monitoring the civil unrest in in Sinaloa State "closely," and had cancelled operations to and from Mazatlán International Airport on Friday, impacting only two flights – one departing from Vancouver and another arriving there.

"As the situation continues to evolve, we will make operational changes in the name of safety as necessary. We advise all guests currently in the region to follow all response instructions provided by local authorities," WestJet said.

A WestJet flight scheduled to depart for Mazatlán from Calgary on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. has yet to be cancelled.

AIR CANADA

Air Canada said in a statement on Friday that none of the places the company flies to in Mexico are affected by the current unrest. "However, we are watching the situation closely."

TRAVEL ADVISORY

As of Friday at 1:30 p.m., Canada's travel advisory for Mexico had the following advice for those in Sinaloa: