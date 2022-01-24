Calgary Folk Music Festival announces Block Heater 7.0 at scaled-back settings

Calgary Folk Music Festival’s seventh annual Block Heater presented by ATB will go ahead next month with some big musical names in scaled-back settings.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, this year's event, dubbed Block Heater 7.0, is set for Feb. 17-20, featuring a Black History Month digital panel from 7 to 9 p.m. on the Thursday followed by free, outdoor shows at Olympic Plaza from 6 to 8:40 p.m. on Friday and from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday – in conjunction with Chinook Blast, BIG and Glow.

Then on Sunday shows get started just after noon at Jack Singer Concert Hall, wrapping up with Calgary's own Reuben and Dark at 9:50 p.m.

Other headliners this year include Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk, Bobby Bazini, 2021 Polaris Prize winner Cadence Weapon and queer Ethiopian/Eritrean artist Witch Prophet.

"A diverse collection of creative troubadours, groove masters, storytellers and instrumentalists from our backyard, Canada and the U.S. will warm your ears and hearts," read a release.

"Calgary-bred Reuben and the Dark’s anthemic, painterly lyrics are cathartic and harmony-laden. Raine Maida & Chantal Kreviazuk will break hearts with symbiotically melded voices. Bobby Bazini channels his love for old R&B and blues-tinged pop into as-yet-unfilmed soundtracks. Kacy & Clayton’s old time, Canadiana country troubadour songs are simple and serene. Queer Ethiopian/Eritrean artist Witch Prophet creates a layered hip-hop, jazz and soul-inspired soundscape."

Proof of vaccination is required and the Jack Singer Concert Hall willbe at half capacity with physical distancing.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, food and drinks won't be allowed and masks must be worn at all times.

"Arts Commons has installed energy-efficient MERV 15A air filters providing hospital grade air sterilization using Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI)," read a release.

"Arts Commons is frequently cleaned and surfaces sanitized. Masking and physical distancing will be strongly encouraged at Olympic Plaza. The Festival continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will adapt accordingly to any potential changes to restrictions in our commitment to creating the safest possible environment for our audience."

More information and tickets can be found online.