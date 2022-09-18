Calgary Food Bank drive addresses rising demand as inflation bites into budgets
Food banks in the city are feeling the heat as demand for food continues to grow.
The Calgary Food Bank held its 17th annual citywide food drive Saturday in an effort to address the issue.
Over 8,000 volunteers picked up over 400,000 bags filled with non-perishable items and took them to a number of drop-off areas around the city.
From there, the food will be transported to the food bank.
The Calgary Food Bank has been around for 40 years and said it has never seen a decline in demand.
With Calgarians struggling from the impact of rising inflation and the economic fallout from the pandemic, it's forecasting another busy season.
"Unfortunately, the need at the Calgary Food Bank is huge," said spokesperson Shauna Ogston. "We have hundreds of people coming every day, (and) thousands every week.
"People are just stretched to the limit with their budgets and food is the first thing that they take off their list, so we're glad that we're able to, because of fundraisers like this, make sure that their shelves are stocked and food is on the table."
To donate funds, food, host a virtual food drive or volunteer, go here.
