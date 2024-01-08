Calgary foster homes desperately sought for puppies, dogs ahead of cold spell

A Calgary animal rescue organization says it is in desperate need of foster homes for dozens of dogs and puppies amid the cold weather expected later this week.

Officials with The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) are concerned the frigid temperatures will prompt an increase in rescue calls, but say new animals will be hard to house in their already packed shelter.

"We need to make room in our animal shelters to accommodate the influx," said spokesperson Rachel Cote in a news release. "Without a place to go, homeless animals will surely perish."

AARCS has more than 30 puppies and numerous dogs waiting for foster care.

"Fostering provides these animals with a warm and loving environment and frees up space for more animals in desperate need," Cote explained.

AARCS has shelters in both Calgary and Edmonton.

Anyone interested in fostering is asked to visit the AARCS website to sign up.