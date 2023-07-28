Calgary fundraiser featuring McDonald, Messier to relive Battle of Alberta

The Battle of Alberta may have fizzled last season, but it will be back in all its mustachioed glory on Sept. 26.

That's the night Lanny McDonald and Mark Messier, two highly decorated graduates of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, will meet again in a fundraiser at the Big Four on the Stampede grounds.

The two true Alberta hockey legends, who between them won seven Stanley Cups – one for Lanny, six for Messier – will be joined on the podium by TSN broadcaster Gord Miller for a panel discussion reliving one of the greatest rivalries in hockey history.

The event will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, with funds going to the Sport for Calgary Foundation, which aims to bring sport into the reach of all Calgarians, regardless of their background, ability or income.

The event is being presented by the Calgary Canucks.

