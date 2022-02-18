Calgary gets another blast of winter weather this weekend

The trough swinging down from the Polar Regions extends well into the US, and has us set up under northwesterly flow for the day – the key word there will most certainly be "north."

Following morning flurries, we'll get some afternoon sunshine and a slowly-rising temperature.

The trend will continue through the night and into Saturday morning, where gusts will hit the 40 to 50 km/h marker overnight. Later in the day, we hit our last high above 5 C for a while. Then… things take a turn.

A low from the far northwest slings itself into northern Alberta. The cold front from this activates a number of features; strong gusts along the southern foothills regions, with a possibility of brief thunderstorms – that's a lot of instability! Gusts in the southwest may peak into warning criteria. And lastly: snow. And plenty of it. Calgary still aligns with Thursday's look at 10 to 15 centimeters, half of which will fall before Sunday morning. The remainder will carry out through the day Sunday and into Monday.

Beyond, the cold air mass will linger, not letting up until at least Thursday of next week. Bundle up, and take a solid amount of extra time, especially for that Sunday drive.

Your five-day forecast:

Today

AM flurries, cloudy

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Saturday

Building cloud, evening snow

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: snow, low -15 C

Sunday

Snow

Daytime high: -15 C

Evening: some cloud, low -22 C

Monday

Flurries

Daytime high: -20 C

Evening: some cloud, low -24 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: clear, low -17 C

Our picture of the day for Friday was taken by Sharon. It shows a lovely sun pillar, which forms when ice crystals are positioned just right and reflect the sun's rays vertically.

