Calgary gets light flurries Wednesday, a warmer start to the weekend

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Well, I wasn't far off - after a projected high of 4 C from me, the city got to 5.3 C! How about that! The wind gusts from the north will kick that down to the freezing mark by 6 p.m.

For the remainder of our forecast, we're steady as we go - no major shake-ups projected. The two-day cooldown that's on the way is holding on, as is the warm-up that follows.

MORNING EDITION: The forecast high for Calgary on Tuesday is still slated at 4 C; gusts will push temperatures back down in a hurry through the lunch hour, striking from a largely-northern origin. So, our temperature will flop back below-seasonal.

This heralds a little notch in a ridge of high pressure, which presses some flurries in come Wednesday. Last week, forecast models pushed for five to 10 centimetres of snow; now, though, a scant centimetre or two is expected, likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Then, the sun's back out… and the clear weather opens us to a drop.

Expect gusts in the thirties, forties, and maybe even a few in the 50 km/h range over the next couple of days.

Thursday will be a frosty one, but as I said on Twitter yesterday: If we don't clear above normal Tuesday, Saturday's in the back pocket to get the job done, as a one-day rise is on the docket.

Not a bad day to decorate outdoors for the holidays.

Your five-day forecast:

Tuesday

Evening: snow, low -4 C

Wednesday

Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -12 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -12 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

To get today's pic (from last night's six o'clock news), you need some cold weather. Ice crystals can create a beautiful sun pillar in the atmosphere during sunrises and sunsets, as shown here at Antelope Creek near Brooks. Thanks, Crystal and Blake, for sending this by!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.