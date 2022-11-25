Calgary getting colder with the return of snow in our 5-day forecast

There are abundant wind warnings along the foothills as part of our last exceptionally warm day as wind gust speeds may top 100 kilometres per hour. The Banff area remains under a snowfall warning from yesterday afternoon due to the expected culmination of up to 10 centimetres of the white stuff in a 12-hour period; the bare minimum required to generate a snowfall warning in the first place. Both of these setups are likely done for by early Friday afternoon.

On to our forecast…

Our evening anchor Camilla Di Giuseppe said it best on the evening news: one-and-a-half days of 'Good November' left.

Nested within that, we find another crack at chinook conditions, with more potential for a double-digit high. It's a nice close before our temperatures do a complete 180 and drop like a stone.

The arctic outbreak that's just around the corner is going to shift us drastically down in a matter of days, to temperatures reminiscent of the start of the month. We can expect to remain there for the foreseeable future, with outlooks up to 16 days out forecasting high temperatures below -5 C.

The other component of this transition is the buildup of snow; as our warm surface air rises away, it will rapidly condense, and Calgary could easily see three to 10 centimetres of snow within the first 72 hours of the cooler air moving through; in this case, from Sunday to Tuesday. The wide range posted is a by-product of uncertainty with the approach off the foothills. We'll dial it in more through the weekend.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of showers, low 1 C

Saturday

Morning flurry risk, partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Sunday

Cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -7 C

Monday

Scattered snow showers

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: off-and-on snow showers, low -16 C

Tuesday

Scattered snow showers

Daytime high: -14 C

Evening: off-and-on snow showers, low -18 C

Ed caught one of the many amazing photographs of the sunset beneath the chinook arch yesterday.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.