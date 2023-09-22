Calgary getting safe child surrender site six years after infant found dead in Bowness dumpster

Calgary's first safe surrender site for babies will soon be available not far from the site where a newborn was found dead in a Bowness dumpster six years ago.

"The thing for us was about putting the child first," said Sarah Hughes, director of development with Children's Cottage Society (CCS).

Hope's Cradle will be an anonymous drop-off site.

When an infant is left in the heated, secured cradle, a silent alarm will inform staff.

An information package will be available for the parent.

The door to that cradle will be near the entrance of CCS's Child and Family Centre in Montgomery opening in 2024.

The cradle is expected to be available as of February.

Hughes said there are many resources meant to help parents surrender children safely while also accessing resources themselves, but the Bowness case proves not every parent feels able.

"If a parent really is in that situation where they really don't feel able, what's best for the child?" she said.

The organization Gems for Gems is working with CCS on the project after successfully creating a Hope's Cradle attached to Strathmore's fire station.

Edmonton has two safe surrender sites located near the Grey Nuns Community Hospital and Misericordia Community Hospital emergency departments.

Since their inception in 2013, Edmonton's Angel Cradles have been used twice.

"Even if it's used one time, that's one life," said Trisha McIntosh.

The mother of five pressed the province to get a safe surrender site in Calgary after an infant was found dead in a Bowness dumpster on Boxing Day 2017.

"I remember starting the campaign when my now six-year-old was just a baby ... collecting the signatures, going to the legislature to present it."

She said efforts stalled when the provincial government changed but she's glad CCS is now creating its own safe surrender site.

"I'm happy we're finally getting one," she said.

"So that there is another avenue they (parents) can explore before something tragic does happen."

The Calgary woman who threw her newborn in the dumpster after the infant girl stopped breathing was spared jail time in 2022.

Nina Albright received a sentence of 18 months probation after pleading guilty to interfering with a dead body.

Albright, then 19, gave birth in secret at her parents' home on Dec. 24, 2017.

She said the baby was born alive but stopped breathing soon after.

When Albright couldn't revive the infant, she wrapped the baby in bags and left her in a Bowness dumpster.

A judge ruled that jail time would be excessive in this case.

Hughes said while cases like this get attention, there are many more that don't get reported, which highlights the importance of this safe surrender site.

"Like any social services statistic, the real numbers are hidden out there somewhere," she said.

Hughes herself was surrendered by her mother after birth at a Saskatoon hospital.

"For me, it worked out well because there was a safe surrender mechanism in place."

She was taken into care by child social services, then spent time at an organization similar to CCS before she was adopted when she was two months old.

"And now, it's come full circle. I get to fundraise to put a safe surrender site somewhere in Calgary."

Hughes is asking for community support to reach a fundraising goal of $14,000 needed to create the Hope's Cradle.

Each year, CCS serves about 1,200 to 1,500 hundred families with between 2,500 and 3,000 children by providing a variety of services including children's crisis centres and programs to assist families in need.