Calgary goalies play pivotal role in Golden Knight Stanley Cup victory

A pair of Calgary goalies played significant roles in the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup Tuesday night.

Logan Thompson played a big role during the regular season, making it all the way to the all-star game.

Meanwhile Aidin Hill stepped in from injured Laurent Broissoit in the Edmonton series, and once he got the chance, never looked back until he found himself hoisting the cup over his head Tuesday night in Vegas.

Time after time, game after game, Hill came up with huge saves in the Stanley Cup playoffs, playing a huge role in the team's stunning victory.

Hill was 11-4 in the playoffs with a 2.17 goals against average.

Grant Point knows a thing or two about winning Stanley Cups, since his son Brayden won a pair with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

From @TheAthletic: Most parties in Las Vegas are for the millions of tourists who visit this incredible city. Tuesday night was for the people of Las Vegas, and what a party it was.



Inside the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup celebration: https://t.co/vf5B1q6ExV

Point also coached Hill in minor hockey here in Calgary with the Blackfoot Association and also in spring hockey.

He described Hill as a kid who worked for everything he got.

"That's a pretty special moment," Hill said. "Just to see a guy like that who has persevered (win a Stanley Cup).

"He's worked hard at his craft," he added, "And he's always been a hard working kid. He's a humble kid and a good kid … and I felt really good for him and his family in that moment – yeah, it was a little bit of a proud moment to see that happen, because it's a big deal."

Hill and Thompson are the latest of a string of Calgarians to win the Stanley Cup, including Brayden Point, and Cale Makar and Logan O'Connor of the Avalanche, who won it all in 2022.

With files from Glenn Campbell