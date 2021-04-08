Calgary golf courses begin to reopen for the season

Three city-owned golf courses opened for the season in Calgary this week and two more are set to open in the coming days.

The 18-hole par three courses are now open at McCall Lake, along with the 18-hole course at Shaganappi Point.

The Maple Ridge 18-hole course and Shaganappi Valley nine-hole course are set to open April 12 and tee times can be booked as of Thursday.

"The City’s other courses will reopen based on weather, course conditions, and in alignment with public health orders," reads a release.

"The City is very excited to reopen our golf courses for the year," says Greg Steinraths, regional operations manager with Calgary Recreation.

"We know how anxious many Calgarians have been to get back out on the links this year, and we’re pleased we can provide another safe and healthy way to be active through the warmer months."

Officials say the seasonal reopening is in alignment with provincial health rules and measures have been put in place to increase safety for golfers.

These include allowing only pre-booked play, no club rentals, limits on gatherings and amenities use like power carts and ball washing stands.

Driving ranges are not open at this time.

More information on city-owned golf courses can be found online.