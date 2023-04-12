Calgary golf courses opening this weekend
Two of Calgary's five city-owned golf courses are opening to the public this weekend, with many other courses set to follow suit.
McCall Lake's 18-hole course, driving range and south putting green open on Friday, April 14. The course's chipping area, north putting green and par three course will open at a later date. Opening day tee times already available.
In addition, Shaganappi Point's nine-hole and 18-hole courses, driving range and putting green are also set to open on April 14. Opening day tee times already available.
The 2023 opening dates for the city's other golf courses – Confederation, Lakeview and Maple Ridge – haven't yet been announced.
Blue Devil Golf Club opens on Saturday and simulators are already open.
Fox Hollow's Eaglequest Golf Dome is operating.
The pro shop at HeatherGlen Golf Course says they will opening on Saturday, April 15, while officials with Serenity Golf Course say they're aiming to opening on Saturday, April 22.
The driving range at McKenzie Meadows is open and officials say they hope to open the course on April 20, while the hope is for the Inglewood Golf and Curling Club to welcome players by April 20 or 27.
