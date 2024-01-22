Calgary grandmother planning to spoil grandchildren with lottery win

A Calgary grandmother says she wants to help out her family with the $1 million prize she won in a lottery last month.

Luciana Luistro, who came to Alberta from Ontario to be closer to her family, says she was stunned when she learned about the win in the Lotto 6/49 draw on Dec. 18.

"I've been playing since 1991 and I just can't believe it," she said in a news release.

"Maybe we can buy a house," she continued. "And pay off my daughter's home!"

Meanwhile there are still a number of prizes that haven't been claimed in Alberta, including the $70-million grand prize in a recent draw.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says a $1-million prize won in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw on March 8, 2023, is still unclaimed.

The million-dollar-winning number on the Wednesday, March 8, 2023, draw was 29731883- 01, officials said,

The winner or winners can contact Player Care at 1-800-665-3313 to start their claim process.