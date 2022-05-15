Calgary grocery store holds fundraiser to help family of victim in road rage incident

The owner and employees of a northeast Calgary grocery store are stepping up in support of the five children of Angela McKenzie, who was killed in a violent incident that police say was the result of road rage earlier this week.

Staff at the Save-on Foods location on 52 Street N.E. will be holding a barbecue fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday and say that all of the proceeds will be going to support the orphaned children.

Officials say the event is being managed by store employees who are volunteering their time to help out and the store is donating all the food and supplies.

"This is being done solely to support the children," one of the organizers said in a release. "We are not wanting to advertise the business, or lure people into the store."

McKenzie's kids are without a mother after she was struck by a vehicle involved in a gun fight late Tuesday night.

They lost their father in February.

"Our store up here happens to be in the neighbourhood of where this all happened, and we have some of our staff members who live in the block of where this happened," employee Steve D'Arnot said. "So it just really hit us all hard."

McKenzie's minivan was hit near an intersection at 17 Avenue and 36 Street S.E. Police are currently on the hunt for a man they believe to have been in the truck that struck her.

Surveillance camera footage shows a person fleeing the scene shortly after in a hat and carrying a laptop-style bag.

The incident hit close to home for so many Calgarians.

"A lot of us have kids," store manager Rick Dashwood said. "I myself have two boys and I can't imagine what would happen if that happened to me."

No fundraiser totals were available Saturday, but the event was very busy. Store employees had to leave for reinforcements only an hour after the grills were turned on.

"To see the community come together here, it's amazing," Dashwood told CTV News. "We all just want to help."

"People have been very generous with their donations," D'Arnot added. "It's just heartwarming to see how Calgary has stepped up."

The fundraiser is also taking place on Sunday between noon and 6 p.m.