Calgary hangs in the 20s for a few days, rain this weekend

Short is good… usually. We'll divide this weather story into two parts:

Part I: The dry days. Today continues shaping with a high of 20 C. Wind will be marginal, and cloud cover will mix in. If you're headed out tonight for the Flames playoff opener, the forecast is spectacular for it; the temperature at puck drop is holding near 16 C. From Wednesday to Thursday, our upper air will set up to cross the Rockies from more of a southwesterly position. This will make for building gust speeds; Wednesday looks to top near 40 km/h, and Thursday could push things into the 50 km/h range, with a chance for the extreme southwest to push toward wind warning territory.

That cuts off Friday. We'll continue to see warm weather and westerly wind, but it will be far less pronounced. Friday is the "shoulder day" between events.

Which brings us to…

Part II: The rainy days. I don't want to get anyone's hopes up just yet, nor dash outdoor plans completely, but the early look has rain now starting earlier in the day; closer to 6 a.m. and with it, stronger showers are now starting to appear in the forecast, which could offer 20+ milllimetres of rain. It's still a ways out. Sunday and Monday, as of now, are shaping for trace amounts of rain, as well. Even if that messes up the family barbecue, we could use it!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, low 4 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: shower risk, low 9 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: clearing, low 6 C

Saturday

Rain

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: clearing, low 5 C

I guess this week's theme is shaping up to be baby animals – here's a lovely little shot from the canal in Lethbridge, sent by a viewer:

Whether it's wildlife, weather or pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.