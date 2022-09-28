Calgary high-risk offender, released a week ago, wanted on warrants
Last week, Calgary police announced 23-year-old Paul Algino Barrett was being released.
Now they say he is being sought for violating his probation.
On Sept. 21, officials announced Barrett was being released in Calgary following the completion of a two-year sentence for break-and-enter and theft.
Authorities say he was bound under strict probation conditions but has since disappeared.
"After exhausting all options to locate Barrett, he is now wanted on warrants for failing to comply with his probation order," police said in a release.
Barrett is described as:
- 185 centimetres (6'1") tall;
- 72.5 kilograms (160 pounds);
- Having black hair; and
- Having brown eyes.
Barrett has previous convictions for break-and-enter with intent, which were both believed to be sexually motivated and random in nature.
All of Barrett's crimes were committed in Calgary.
Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
