Calgary high school struck by lightning during thunderstorm

Calgary firefighters were called to a high school in the northwest for a rare occurrence – a bolt of lightning struck the roof of the building.

Officials say the strike occurred at about 1:35 p.m., when a thunderstorm was rolling through the city. Witnesses called 911 when they spotted smoke coming from the roof of James Fowler High School, in the northwest community of Highland Park.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and climbed to the top of the building. They found a small fire and quickly doused it before it could spread further.

Nothing inside the school was damaged, but officials say the electrical system may require repairs.

Police were also called to the scene to assist in blocking traffic on area roads while crews worked.

While no one was injured in the incident, the CFD advises residents to take caution in all severe weather conditions.

"These storms can create lightening, hail and strong winds," officials said in a release. "The Calgary Fire Department advises to protect your family and pets by staying inside during severe weather."