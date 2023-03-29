Calgary high school student dies on class trip to Japan

A Calgary high school student has died while on an school trip overseas.

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) says the student from Bowness High School "passed away unexpectedly" during a trip to Japan, but hasn't released details on how they died.

A source confirms to CTV News the death was not criminal in nature.

The trip was being held over spring break, and a letter sent to parents and guardians in May indicated it would be limited to 42 students.

"We will visit many historic, educational and cultural landmarks and will focus on the history, art and architecture, culture, connections to literature," read the letter.

The tour was booked through EF Educational Tours, with stops planned in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Takayama and Kanazawa.

It was open to students in Grades 10-12, departed on March 23 and was set to conclude on April 1.

In a statement, the CBE said it is "deeply saddened" by the loss.

"Our sincere condolences have been extended to the family at this very difficult time.

"The CBE follows a rigorous process for all international travel to support the safety and security of everyone involved.

"In tragic circumstances such as this, the CBE must respect the confidentiality of those involved and as a result, we are unable to provide further details."

The CBE says when classes resume on Monday, April 3, the board's Critical Incident Response Team will be on site to provide students with the counselling supports they may need.

Global Affairs Canada said it is aware of the death of a Canadian in Takayama, Japan.

"Canadian officials are engaging with local authorities, and providing consular assistance," the organization said in a statement.

"Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed."