Calgary Hitmen training camp a wrap; pre-season play starts later this week
Digital Producer
Damien Wood
The Calgary Hitmen are all set to start up their pre-season.
Training camp for the squad wrapped over the weekend and they'll hit the road for Friday.
"Overall, the quality of the camp was excellent," head coach Steve Hamilton said.
"I thought it was a really good collection of skill this year. The young guys came here and impressed."
First in the Hitmen's sights are the Red Deer Rebels on Sept. 8 in Siksika.
The next day, it'll be the Edmonton Oil Kings in Enoch.
And then, they'll face the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Sept. 14 in Calgary and the Rebels again the next day in Red Deer.
-
Here's what people say they would need to feel safe with driverless cars on B.C. streets.New research shows what people in B.C. say they would need to feel safe sharing the road with self-driving cars – and having a human behind the wheel is high on the list.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikesAnother provincial premier is making a direct appeal to the Bank of Canada to stop raising interest rates.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in the GlebeOttawa firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the Glebe.
-
Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington CountyThe driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
-
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activityBritish Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
-
-
Northern Ont. chainsaw sculptor wins first place in international competitionJake Rhodes is an artist – but he doesn’t use a canvas and watercolours. Instead, all he needs is just a piece of wood and a chainsaw.
-
Smoky skies linger over Calgary for Labour DayCalgarians could see, smell and taste the smoke as it sat thick in the air Monday morning in the city.
-
'This is a small first step': London opposition MPPs react to Housing Minister Steve Clark’s resignationLondon’s three opposition MPPs are reacting to the resignation of Ontario Housing Minster Steve Clark.