Calgary hits the 20s Thursday falls over the weekend to the low teens

West wind Thursday will generate local gusts in the low 40s for Calgary; that'll be about the worst facet of the day.

Beyond, we're looking at loads of sunshine for the morning, and a layer of cloud moving through as the day wears on. That cloud layer will blanket us through the evening hours, providing a layer of heat entrapment that should keep Calgary in the double-digits overnight. It'll be fair weather to spend outside!

The west wind curls to southwesterly Friday; this is due to a trough sinking in, and with that, we're keeping an eye on instability. The convective outlook may point to marginal storm potential for Calgary; with temperatures in the 20s, some areas may get a severe thunderstorm watch prompt. Still, it will be rather warm.

The westerlies aren't done with us yet; that, combined with a blast of clarity, will create largely sunny conditions and only a slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon. That evening and into Sunday, we're looking at Calgary's – and southern Alberta's – best shot for rain. The overarching model sets have been rather finicky with the details on our precipitation; more and more are they falling back before five millimetres locally, with the impact in southern Alberta barely clinging above 10 mm. We could use a boost!

Monday, too, has early showers; with that borne in mind, Calgary may top 10 mm, as well. Still, this is at the back end of the forecast, and with a passage across the Rockies still ahead, there's no sense moving chips into the middle… yet.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

Increasing cloud

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: cloudy, low 11 C

Friday

Cloudy, showers, risk of p.m. thundershower

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 9 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny, p.m. shower risk

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, shower risk, low 6 C

Sunday

Cloudy, rain

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: cloudy, showers, risk of overnight fog, low 6 C

Monday

Partly cloudy, a.m. showers

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 5 C

Today's pic is from Colleen out by Black Diamond and Millarville!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!