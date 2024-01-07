Calgary hockey parent creates app for timekeeping

Frustrated over the hassle of operating the time clock for his children’s games, Dallas West created the Blitz Sports app.

“It was really born of people's frustrations, including my own,” West said. “I thought, hey, I could probably solve this problem.”

West's 14-year-old daughter plays ringette, while his 11-year-old son plays hockey.

“Being in the middle of the game, trying to delete a penalty, pushing buttons on the old console, not knowing how to do it and you're burning ice time,” said West.

The app connects a Bluetooth device to the scorekeeper box. Then, through the app, people have full access to the scoreboard being able to control the time, shots on net and penalties.

“Nobody likes being in a stressful situation, I just thought I'd make it easy. Now within the app, if you want to delete a penalty, you just push the trashcan. That's it,” he said.

Dozens of parents have began using the free app while all three ice sheets at the Flames Community Arenas currently are enabled with the technology.

“I'm really excited to have more people try. So get out there and try it and if you have feedback on how we can make it better, I'd love to hear it.”

The hardware and software would also work on scoreboards in schools for sports such as basketball and volleyball. For those looking to have this set up at a rink contact https://blitzsports.com/.

Blitz Sports is available for venues at a fee of $400 per year, which includes the controller, while the app is free to download.