Calgary home destroyed in early morning fire

Calgary firefighters say no one was injured, but a home was destroyed in a fire in the northwest community of Varsity.

Crews were called to the 1200 block of Varsity Estates Road N.W. just before 5 a.m. on Saturday for reports of smoke and noise coming from the garage of a home.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story, single-family home that was fully involved.

"An aggressive fire attack was started with ongoing searches of both the source home and the neighbors on each side. Fire crews were also put in place to ensure the exposed homes were protected from heat and flame," CFD said in a release.

Crews helped out five people from inside the home while two other occupants of a neighbouring home were also assisted.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

Firefighters remain at the scene of this fire while an investigator is working to determine a cause.