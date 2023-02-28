Calgary home invasion suspects picked up in Vancouver
Vancouver police say they’ve arrested a man and woman wanted in connection with a Calgary home invasion.
Dean Patrick Gallant, 47, was wanted Canada-wide for the following:
- Break-and-enter;
- Assault;
- Assault with a weapon;
- Robbery with a firearm;
- Using a firearm to commit an indictable offence; and
- Unlawful confinement.
Tinesha Lee Redwood, 35, was wanted Canada-wide for the following:
- Break-and-enter;
- Assault;
- Robbery with a firearm;
- Use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence;
- Unlawful confinement; and
- Failure to comply with a release order.
The home invasion incident in Calgary the pair were wanted in connection with occurred on Jan. 21.
Calgary police said at the time three people broke into a home in the 200 block of Templeview Way N.E. around 6:45 p.m.
The group attacked a man who was in the garage at the time, but the victim managed to escape and ran to a neighbour's house for help.
Police arrived soon after, but the offenders had already fled.
Investigators believe this incident was targeted and two of the suspects were known to the victim.
(With files from Michael Franklin)
