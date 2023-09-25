Calgary homes under construction allegedly targeted by thief

Calgary police are hoping to return a "significant amount" of stolen goods to their rightful owners after seizing the items from two local storage units and a home south of the city.

Police believe the items were taken during a series of break-and-enters targeting new home construction sites in Calgary.

Officers began investigating the thefts back in May, and searched two Calgary storage units and a rural property in the 16000 block on Highway 552 on Sept. 11.

During the search, police found 12 firearms – seven rifles and five shotguns – as well as three crossbows, body armour and multiple rounds of ammunition.

In addition, police seized:

A small amount of crystal methamphetamine;

A utility trailer;

A Suzuki motorcycle;

A Kawasaki dirt bike; and

Various property relating to home construction, including microwaves, a gas fireplace insert, unopened boxes of tile and flooring, new faucets, new kitchen and bathroom sinks, a cooktop and a washing machine.

Investigators are now in the process of cataloguing the stolen property, and, where possible, returning it to the rightful owners.

A 46-year-old De Winton man, Alta., is facing multiple charges.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.