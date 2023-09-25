Calgary homicide unit investigates suspicious downtown death

Calgary police are investigating the death of a man found suffering from "suspicious" injuries early Monday.

At 2:30 a.m., police found a man in the 500 block of 11 Avenue S.W.

The victim was taken to hospital, but he later died.

Police are still awaiting an autopsy.

