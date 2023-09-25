Calgary homicide unit investigates suspicious downtown death
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man found suffering from "suspicious" injuries early Monday.
At 2:30 a.m., police found a man in the 500 block of 11 Avenue S.W.
The victim was taken to hospital, but he later died.
Police are still awaiting an autopsy.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
-
Ontario to introduce new Greenbelt law soon, new housing minister saysOntario's legislature resumed sitting Monday after a summer recess, with a controversy about Greenbelt land removals looming large, despite Premier Doug Ford saying last week that he is reversing the decision.
-
The Winnipeg festival celebrating independent comicsWinnipeggers came together this weekend to support and celebrate independent comics, zines and graphic novels created by artists based in the Prairie provinces and beyond.
-
With Ford deal approved, Unifor sets sights on GM for next round of auto talksCanada's largest private sector union says it will turn to negotiations with General Motors after members voted to accept its labour agreement with Ford Motor Co. of Canada.
-
Healthcare workers from London, Ont. and surrounding region among those taking part in Queen’s Park rallySimilar to the Greenbelt controversy, healthcare rally organizers in London are pointing to the Ford government's reversal on Greenbelt land deals that stood to greatly benefit developers — they're hoping for a similar turnaround on the issue of healthcare privatization.
-
Police investigating swarmings at Ancaster Fair, days after issuing warning about rise in violence at community festivalsPolice are investigating several swarming incidents at a fair in Hamilton this weekend, including one which saw an individual taken to hospital.
-
Parole board staff feared threats as public learned of Sask. mass killer's prior release, emails showParole Board of Canada employees were fearful of threats after it was revealed a mass killer in Saskatchewan was on statutory release at the time of last year's rampage, emails show.
-
9th person in northeastern Ontario dies in off-road vehicle crashA senior from Calvin Township died in a crash involving an off-road vehicle on private property east of North Bay on Sept. 20, police say.
-
Ship aground near Cornwall, Ont. waiting to be freedThe St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says work is underway to remove a ship that ran aground near Cornwall, Ont. this weekend, but final details are still under consideration.
-
Anonymous investor steps forward to back Beaumont's Chartier restaurantChartier restaurant in Beaumont will remain open thanks to an anonymous donor.