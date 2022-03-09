Calgary hookah lounge reopens after closure due to cockroaches, mouse poop and missing toilet seat

A southeast Calgary hookah lounge was temporarily closed by health inspectors after a number of violations were discovered including cockroach and mouse infestations.

Alberta Health Services ordered the closure of the Portico Hookah Lounge, in the1800 block of 35th Street S.E., in late February due to numerous health and safety concerns.

According to AHS, the violations included:

Live cockroaches of all stages of development in a non-functioning dishwasher;

Mouse droppings throughout the serving area;

No toilet seat in the women's washroom; and,

A buildup of dirt of and grime throughout the business.

The owner of the lounge was ordered to hire a professional pest control operator to inspect and treat the facility until the infestations were deemed to be under control. In its order, AHS said the infestation would take, at minimum, two treatments spaced a week apart.

The lounge was also required to undergo an immense cleaning and several repairs to the washrooms and kitchen needed to be completed before customers could return.

The owner of Portico Hookah Lounge confirms to CTV News that his business was deemed safe to reopen on March 4 as the major concerns had been addressed. An AHS executive officer verbally issued permission to serve customers again on that day and the official document authorizing the reopen was issued March 9.