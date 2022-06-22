Calgary Horror Con celebrates 10th year with Billy Zane appearance

The 10th annual Calgary Horror Con takes place this weekend, featuring a visit from American actor Billy Zane.

Organizers say the two-day event is the largest annual convention in Canada dedicated entirely to the horror genre.

It features some 200 vendors, a film festival and panels with celebrity guests.

Among the notable celebrities are Zane, known for his roles in Titanic, Dead Calm and Back to the Future Part II, as well as Lisa Zane (Freddy’s Dead - The Final Nightmare, The Nurse), Andrew Divoff (Wishmaster, Wishmaster 2, Lost) , Shawnee Smith (The Blob, Saw, The Grudge 3), Joe Bob Briggs (The Last Drive In, TNT MonsterVision), Darcy the Mail Girl (The Last Drive In), Quinn Lord (Trick R’ Treat), Richard Brake (DOOM, 3 From Hell), Jeff Daniel Phillips (Satanic Panic, 3 From Hell, 31) and Amelia Kinkade (Night of the Demons 1,2,3).

The convention will be held at the Clarion Hotel in the 2100 block of 16th Avenue N.E. on Saturday and Sunday.

It kicks off with a VIP party at the Clarion on Friday, including celebrity meet-and-greets and performances by local entertainers.

For more information on the event you can visit the Calgary Horror Con website.

