Calgary hosts first street festival since the COVID-19 pandemic

Residents are once again being invited to visit the businesses in Calgary's southwest community of Marda Loop for the return of the city's longest-running street festival.

Marda Gras, which has links to an event first held in 1985, brings thousands of residents each year to shop in the many businesses in the community.

Since last year's festivals and events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say they are proud that it is the first time Calgarians will be able to attend a street festival, now that many of the pandemic restrictions are no longer in force.

"Marda Loop businesses were strongly supported by the local community during the pandemic," Bob van Wegen, executive director of the Marda Loop business improvement area (BIA) in a statement.

"We are so glad that we can come back this summer with a safe, fun outdoor event."

Since they were only informed about the rules on street festivals in late June, the Marda Loop BIA says they only had a short time to prepare.

The event has been modified to comply with health guidelines and visitors should expect to see a number of changes to some of the traditional aspects of the festival.

This year, the focus is on the street, so street performers have been set up at four corners, complete with an assortment of entertainment including music, dance and magic shows.

The usual "kid zone" is replaced with a visit to the Marda Loop BIA tent where children can pick up colouring sheets of the neighbourhood.

However, local businesses will be still available to promote and sell their products and services to visitors.

"Marda Gras has always been a showcase for the local arts and culture sector; where performers, businesses and creatives come together," said Shannon McNally, festival organizer, in a release.

"It's wonderful to be back on the streets of Marda Loop, offering a walking-speed view of the main street and to provide folks the change to reconnect with their neighbours and support the local arts and business community."

The festival, located on 33 Avenue S.W. between 19 and 22 Street, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.