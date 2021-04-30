Calgary hotel guests receive an in-room, chef-instructed virtual lesson in Indian cooking

Guests at a northeast hotel will encounter all of the makings of an Indian meal in their suite as part of a unique package utilizing the hotel chef's talents.

The Residence Inn by Marriott Calgary Airport is now offering a 'Cook. Eat. Sleep.' package where guests create a meal under the tutelage of Chef Nitin Jadhav of the Barlow Bistro & Bar.

Rooms will be equipped with all of the necessary ingredients and cookware for the two-hour live Zoom cooking session with the chef. Guests will prepare an appetizer and a Butter Chicken entrée, and be treated to a traditional Indian dessert.

Those participating in the classes are asked to bring their own laptop, tablet or mobile device for their stay to access the live, interactive group class.

Chef Nitin, who has been with the hotel for seven years, instructs each of the classes from one of the suites while the guests-turned-students cook their meals in their own rooms.

The package was launched earlier this month and hotel officials say feedback has been positive.