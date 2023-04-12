Calgary Humane Society cuts adoption fee for black cats

The Calgary Humane Society is offering a discount on some felines that are often overlooked.

The organization says it has 54 cats currently in its shelter, with more arriving every day.

However, 28 of the kitties are black – something officials say makes it difficult for them to be adopted.

"The cats are getting adopted; we're seeing about six or seven a day but, unfortunately, black cats are usually the last to get picked at the shelter," said Anna-Lee Fitzsimmons, the Calgary Humane Society's associate director of community engagement.

In order to help move them into new homes, the shelter is offering a 15 per cent discount for the entire month of April on adoption fees for all of their adult black cats.

There's no clear reason why they're being overlooked, but Fitzsimmons says the brighter-coloured cats in the shelter are chosen much more often.

"Some people believe it's because of that superstition that black cats are bad luck or something like that," she said. "I think in more modern pop culture, it's honestly because they're a little bit more difficult to photograph and they are constantly competing with cats that are brighter in colour or have longer hair or a variety of colours."

She says when the shelter has an abundance of black cats, it affects the adoption process when all the cats look similar to one another. However, Fitzsimmons says when people interact with the cats, they'll know right away that each one has their own unique personality.

"The colour of a cat makes no difference in their personality," she said. "Every cat has something a little bit different to offer."

Anyone looking to adopt a forever feline friend does have their choice of older cats or kittens – provided they aren't picky about colour.

"We have about six black kittens and that would mean we have upwards of 18 to 20 adult cats," Fitzsimmons said.

"We're just trying to get the word out there that black cats make just as amazing companion animals as every other coloured cat."

The Calgary Humane Society is open seven days a week for members of the public to drop in and view the animals. All adoption appointments can be booked online, but staff are sometimes available to assist walk-ins with the process.