Calgary Humane Society hosting party to celebrate centennial, $14M renovation

The Calgary Humane Society is throwing a party to commemorate its 100th anniversary and the completion of a $14 million renovation to the shelter.

Thanks to the renovation, the shelter now has 60,000 square feet of space to use. It also helps them comply with current standards set out by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians – the professional organization for shelter veterinarians.

The celebration will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Calgary Humane Society Park on 110th Avenue S.E., and will include food trucks, beer gardens and live entertainment.

The tickets for the party, called the Hound 'n Sound Centennial Celebration, are $20 for adults and teens and $10 for those under 14.

