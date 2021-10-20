Calgary Humane Society is full of dogs, needs urgent help

The Calgary Humane Society is hoping for help dealing with a dog overload.

The shelter took to social media on Wednesday to share that they are full and have no more space for canines.

"We are full of dogs," manager of community support and engagement Anna-Lee Rieb said.

"We are undergoing some renovations here at the shelter so our space is a little bit more limited than it is normally. Every single kennel is full.

"We're looking for the community to help out, so if you've been thinking about adopting, now is a fantastic time."

A post shared by Calgary Humane Society (@calgaryhumane)

Rieb said the shelter currently has about 24 dogs, including about 10 that are available for adoption.

"There's a high number of animals in our holding area that need maybe some medical work done or something like that," she explained.

"If you can't adopt, you can still help by being a foster parent," Rieb said. "We have a very robust foster program here. It doesn't cost you anything and we even have foster delivery drivers that will bring the supplies to you."

The humane society is offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for anyone who says they spotted the shelter's plea for help on social media or through CTV News.

"We're even giving away a little package from our pet store as well," Rieb said.

To book an adoption appointment or become a foster parent you can visit the Calgary Humane Society's website.