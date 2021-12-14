Calgary Humane Society looks to identify person who abandoned pregnant dog outside shelter

Calgary Humane Society officials are asking for help from the public as they attempt to identify the person who left a pregnant dog tied to a post outside the shelter to face the elements.

According to the humane society, the short-haired boxer-cross was found by shelter staff on the afternoon of Dec. 13. The dog — believed to be roughly three years old and having fawn, white and black colouring — was said to be shivering and lifting her paws.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect and suspect vehicle, as well as the suspect tying the dog to a wooden post on the Calgary Humane Society property.

Brad Nichols, director of operations and enforcement, says abandoning animals or depriving animals of adequate shelter are offenses under the criminal and animal protection acts.

"In this day and age, there is absolutely no excuse to abandon an animal," said Nichols in a statement released Tuesday. "There are a variety of humane societies and rescues, locally, whose missions are to help unwanted animals and prevent cruelty.

"While the location of the abandonment does seem to indicate some level of appropriate intention, the individual did not even approach a shelter entrance and ran away once the dog was tethered as the dog strained to follow. The poor pregnant dog was cold and terrified when discovered by shelter staff."

Anyone who recognize the dog or the owner is asked to contact the humane society's protection and investigations department at 403-205-4455 or access the report cruelty link at Calgary Humane Society.