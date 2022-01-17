Calgary Humane Society receives nearly $91K in donations through Betty White Challenge
The Calgary Humane Society says it has received tens of thousands of dollars in donations in honour of Betty White, who was known for her animal advocacy.
The humane society announced on Jan. 7 it would be accepting donations in honour of the late Hollywood star as part of a viral movement dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge.
The movement, launched by fans after White's passing, encourages people to donate to local animal shelters in the days leading up to, and on, Jan. 17, which would have been White's centennial.
The humane society confirmed Tuesday morning that it had received $90,753.81 in donations in White's honour.
Officials said they will be putting a white cat up for adoption that is named Betty White.
If you would like to donate to the Calgary Humane Society in honour of Betty White you can donate through the organization's website.
-
"We need your help": New Brunswick asks for volunteers to assist health-care systemThe New Brunswick government has issued an urgent call for volunteers to help the province in its pandemic response efforts.
-
No one knows why the crows are dying in a Charlottetown park, scientists called inIt was during the holiday break that something awful started happening to many of the thousands of crows that frequent Victoria Park in downtown Charlottetown.
-
N.L. reports two more deaths due to COVID-19, 14 patients in hospital with diseaseTen people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died from COVID-19 in the past three weeks.
-
Betty White Challenge raises $60K for Edmonton Humane SocietyFans of the late Betty White donated thousands of dollars to animal shelters across the world on Monday, the day the animal lover would have turned 100 years old.
-
Second suspect arrested in homicide of Western University studentA man wanted in connection with the death of a Western University student has turned himself in to police.
-
-
Incidental COVID-19 transmissions to hospital patients creates strain for Alberta health-care workersThe province of Alberta is beginning to differentiate its statistics on patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and those where it is unclear if the virus contributed to their admission.
-
Chatham-Kent council receives update on property vision and next steps for WheatleyChatham-Kent council last night received an update from staff regarding the ongoing situation in Wheatley with property visitation data and next steps.
-
Coquihalla Highway reopening to regular traffic on Wednesday, officials sayThe Coquihalla Highway is being reopened to regular traffic on Wednesday, but with fewer lanes and lower speed limits than usual in some areas.