Calgary Humane Society rescues 5 dogs from hot car

Temperatures are rising in Calgary and workers who help make sure pets are kept safe say residents need to be aware of the risks that come with the change of seasons.

The Calgary Humane Society says they recently rescued five dogs that were left unattended inside a vehicle on Thursday. Officials say two of the animals were "unresponsive" when peace officers arrived to help.

All of the animals turned out to be okay and peace officers were able to release them back into the care of their owner after taking the time to speak with them about the issue.

The organization is not releasing any more details about the specific incident, but officials say situations like that exemplify the risk that many pet owners may not realize.

"Anytime we are aware of animals in hot cars, we get a call into our call centre," said Sally Johnston, the Humane Society's manager of operations.

She says peace officers are then dispatched to the area to check on the animal to determine if they are in any distress.

"Where possible, we will, of course, educate members of the public that that is not the option – don't leave your pets in hot cars."

Johnston says animals are very susceptible to temperature fluctuations, so it is very important for owners to pay attention during extreme conditions.

"They very quickly can go into distress," she said. "That's going to look like panting, excessive drooling, they're probably pretty agitated, they're not able to settle.

"It can lead to some very long-lasting and serious health effects, so what we want is if you have an occasion to go out with your pet, simply leave them at home."