Calgary ice cream shop offers free scoops to voters on May 29
A Calgary ice cream shop has announced plans to give away free cones to eligible voters who cast a ballot in the upcoming provincial election.
Village Ice Cream will be gifting voters with the sweet treats as long as they show a picture of them standing outside a polling station as proof they voted.
(Just don't take a picture inside, as taking photos inside polling stations is restricted under Section 166 of the Election Act.)
The offer is available at all five Calgary Village Ice Cream locations for one day only – May 29 – from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
"Here is your chance to make your voice heard and vote for the future you want to see in our province," reads an Instagram post from Village Ice Cream.
Village is also offering treats for election workers who can't make it to their Calgary locations on May 29, saying if they come by any location the following day with a photo outside their polling station or their Elections Alberta ID they too will get a sweet surprise.
