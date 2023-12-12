Calgary in for a warm and windy Wednesday

Wednesday will be warmer but windier. Expect gusts out of the southwest up to 40 km/h in the morning and afternoon.

This will carry us to a high of at least 6C. We should start with sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day.

Snow is possible on Thursday. It shouldn’t be as much as the last system, but two to six centimetres is likely.

The timing looks like Thursday afternoon to early Friday morning.