Calgary Indian community celebrates Diwali free of COVID restrictions

Thousands of people in Calgary are celebrating Diwali without COVID restrictions for the first time in two years.

Diwali, India’s largest and most important holiday of the year, symbolizes new beginnings and the spiritual victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

“We are very excited to have it. We would love to have all of the community here,” said Sailesh Bhagawatula, co-director of Sri Anagha Datta Society of Calgary.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by several major religions around the world. For each faith, it marks different stories and histories.

For Hindus, it’s to celebrate the return of the deity Rama after years of exile.

“In his return to his kingdom, everyone celebrates his return, lighting lamps all over the place and fireworks and general joyous nature,” Bhagawatula said.

Hindus also honour the goddess of wealth.

Meanwhile, for Sikhs, it marks Guru Hargobind’s release from prison.

“The message is that we have to give love and respect and strengthen our relationship with family, with friends, with colleagues and co-workers,” said Gurmit Kaur Sarpal, founder and CEO of Royal Women Cultural Association.

Diwali is celebrated with prayers, dance, a variety of sweets, the lighting of candles and often fireworks.

SAIT, which has a large South Asian community, held an in-person Diwali celebration for students and others in the school community, for the first time since the pandemic.

Basanta Dahal, student interfaith leader at SAIT, helped organize the event and says the goal is to make students from India feel more at home.

“Back home, we used to celebrate with our family and friends. Moving to another country, we don’t have our family here, but SAIT is providing the opportunity to gather around and we have our friends here,” he said.

Dahal led a prayer to kick things off, followed by several dance performances.

The Royal Women Cultural Association was one of those groups.

“This means a lot, seeing so many people in person, meeting with them, distributing sweets and tonight we’re going to have the fireworks so, it means a lot. It’s lovely to see so many people dancing together,” said Manu Bhagat Angral, president of Royal Women Cultural Association.

Many came dressed in traditional Indian clothing such as sarees.

Sri Anagha Datta Society of Calgary, a Hindu temple, also hosted various events throughout the day and expects a big turnout.

“Pre-COVID on a Diwali day, we would typically have about 300 people or 350 people walking in through the doors. Today, we are expecting something like that coming through tonight,” Bhagawatula said.

Diwali is usually some time between October and November, with the date changing each year.

This year, the main day of celebration is Oct. 24, also the day of the new moon.