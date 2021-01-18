Calgary International Airport has changed its terminal access policy, limiting it to travelers and airport employees being able to enter the building.

“The main reason why we've done this is to try and reduce the number of people in the terminal and keep everyone safe, and allow for more physical distancing, or as much physical distancing as possible,” said Reid Fiest, Calgary Airport media relations manager.

There are exceptions to the change, including a support person for a traveler with accessibility needs, someone accompanying a minor flying alone and airport Marriott in-terminal hotel guests.

People most impacted by this change are those looking to see someone off from inside the airport or picking someone up.

“If you're picking someone up, we'd ask that you use the cell phone waiting lot and get a call or text from whoever you're picking up and meet them on the curb,” Fiest said.

“And the opposite of just dropping people off on the curb and saying goodbye to them, as opposed to coming in this terminal.”

The airport now has additional signage up at all doors, entrances and parking lots.

With files from Ty Rothermal