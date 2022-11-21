Calgary International Auto and Truck Show cancelled over supply chain issues

A persistent problem that has plagued much of the world's industry has resulted in the cancellation of a major event in the city of Calgary next year.

The Calgary Motor Dealers Association (CMDA) announced Monday that the Calgary International Auto and Truck Show, which was to take place in March, will not be taking place because of "ongoing interruptions to the global supply chain."

"Automobile manufacturers, automotive dealers and after-market distributors are not in a position to commit to participating in the show," the CMDA said in a release.

Officials called the decision about the show, as well as the cancellation of next year's Vehicles and Violins event, "very disappointing."

"With several manufacturers unable to participate, we did not feel we could produce a show that we could be proud of and most importantly, a show that would be at the same level that attendees have come to expect from us," said Jim Gillespie, the CMDA's executive manager, in a statement.

Funds raised through the five-day Calgary International Auto and Truck Show and Vehicles and Violins event go to support Calgary and area charities.

The show was supposed to run between March 8 and 23, 2023. It's believed that the Toronto and Vancouver shows will go ahead as planned.