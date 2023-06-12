Calgary is already more than 100 smoke hours ahead of 2022's total: Environment and Climate Change Canada
Bill Macfarlane
Calgary has already blown past last year's total smoke hours, according to data updated Monday by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Since the beginning of wildfire season in March, Calgary has had 223 total smoke hours, according to ECCC.
Last year, there were 123 hours throughout the entire fire season, ending in October.
Recent years have shown a jump in the number of smoke hours recorded, averaging 191.7 hours since 2014.
From the period of 1981 to 2000, the average was just 12 hours per year.
As of late Monday afternoon, there were 78 active wildfires burning in Alberta and 77 more in British Columbia.
